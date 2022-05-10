Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.