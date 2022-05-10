Swiss National Bank Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.