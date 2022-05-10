Swiss National Bank Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

