Swiss National Bank Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.15. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

