Swiss National Bank Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 53,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

