Swiss National Bank Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Herc worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NYSE HRI opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

