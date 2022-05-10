Swiss National Bank Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of LGI Homes worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,575,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of LGIH opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

