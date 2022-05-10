Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Alamos Gold worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

