Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.