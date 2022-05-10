Swiss National Bank Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 394,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $3,708,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

