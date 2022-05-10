Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,500 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Newmark Group worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 339,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

