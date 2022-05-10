Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

