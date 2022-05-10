Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Otter Tail worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

