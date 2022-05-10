Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

