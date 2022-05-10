Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of EVERTEC worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

