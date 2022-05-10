Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

