Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of FirstCash worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

