Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

