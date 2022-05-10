Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cabot worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cabot by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBT stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.