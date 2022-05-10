Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 534.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.