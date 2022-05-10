Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
