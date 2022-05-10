Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.