Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Owens & Minor worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

