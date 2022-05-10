Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Terex worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Terex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

