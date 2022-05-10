Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

