Swiss National Bank Trims Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $6,323,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,679,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

