Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Select Medical worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.45%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

