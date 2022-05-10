Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,677,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Tennant has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

