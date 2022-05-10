The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Rick Rexing Sells 12,042 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,181.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

