The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Glenn Klages Sells 10,092 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,973.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,369 shares in the company, valued at $837,858.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

