The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 10,477 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 158.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

