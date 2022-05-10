The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Jasmin Manner Sells 10,363 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,073.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honest by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

