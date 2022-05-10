Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.