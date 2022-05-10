Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UBER opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

