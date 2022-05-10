Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

