Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UCTT opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
