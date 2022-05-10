UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.7% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.