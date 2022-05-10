Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

