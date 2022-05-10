USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of USA Compression Partners worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $169,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USAC opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.85.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -583.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

