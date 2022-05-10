V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 429.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

