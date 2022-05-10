Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

