Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Desjardins lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Vermilion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.