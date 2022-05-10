Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,942 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $818.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Pitney Bowes (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.