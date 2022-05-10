Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

