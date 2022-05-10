Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

