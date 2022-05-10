Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Welbilt by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

