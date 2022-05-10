Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Welbilt worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,368,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

