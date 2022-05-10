Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

