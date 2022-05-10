Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 33.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $231,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

