Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report $643.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $634.80 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.