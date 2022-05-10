Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $643.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $653.00 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.